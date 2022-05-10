Derbyshire riders in action as Darley Moor hosts round two of championship

Belper's Stuart Bradbury will be in action.

As usual the racing will get underway with two non-Championship Allcomers races which have already proved to be very competitive. This weekend will see the Honda CB500, Classic and Forgotten Era competitors out on track vying for the first silverware of the day with David Bradley from Matlock and Chesterfield’s Mark Brailsford among those in with a chance of claiming ‘first prize’ in their respective classes.

The Formula 600 machines will then be sharing the tarmac with the Pre-Injection Solos and Brailsford will no doubt be at the forefront once again with plenty of challengers lying in wait including Belper’s Stuart Bradbury.

Event five will see the return of the annual Thunderfest event with a huge range of motorcycles out on track at the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderfest is open to any motorcycle, road or race, built before 1978, from 50cc through to 990cc and with almost 40 riders registered there will be huge selection of machines out on track.

The karts will then take to the circuit with the usual rolling start rather than the regular grid starts for solo and sidecar race machines, before more races on two wheels and then three wheels when the Formula 600 and Open sidecar machinery and pairings round things off.