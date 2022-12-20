Derbyshire legend Wayne Madsen signs new two-year contract

Madsen, who is one of Derbyshire’s modern greats, has represented the county for 14 seasons and sits third on the list of all-time Derbyshire run-scorers with 19,496 to his name.

At 38-years-old, Madsen shows no signs of slowing down and enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, finishing as the LV= County Championship’s leading run-scorer with 1,273, while he also became only the third Derbyshire player to achieve a century in each format of the game, when he made 100 not out against Durham in the Vitality Blast.

Madsen will remain a key part of the Derbyshire batting line-up until the end of the 2024 campaign, which will take his stay with the Club beyond a decade-and-a-half.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Wayne has been consistently one of the best players in county cricket for more than a decade and it’s great that he’ll be staying with us for longer.

“His 2022 season showed that he’s as good as ever, and having that experience in your top order is invaluable, while his willingness to help our younger players in their development is exactly what we want from our senior players.”

Madsen added: “Derbyshire has become my home, my family and I are so happy here and it’s where the majority of my career has been played, so it’s an easy decision to extend my stay.

“I’ve loved my time with the Club so far, but there’s so much to be excited about with the current project and that’s something I want to be a part of.

“I want to lift trophies with Derbyshire, the Members and supporters deserve success and with Mickey and the current crop of players we have, we are heading in the right direction to do just that.”

