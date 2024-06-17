Derbyshire Falcons no match for Birmingham Bears

David Lloyd has not given up on a quater-final spot for Derbyshire Falcons.

Derbyshire Falcons slipped to a seven wicket defeat against Birmingham Bears at the Incora County Ground.

On a used pitch that yielded runs only reluctantly, the visitors restricted Derbyshire to 133 for seven, left-arm spinner Danny Briggs taking two for 23 with David Lloyd scoring 50 and Brooke Guest an unbeaten 38. Richard Gleeson took two wickets in the powerplay but it was the Bears’ spinners largely responsible for tying down the Falcons.

Derbyshire’s spinners threatened to do a similar job but Dan Mousley (66 not out) and Sam Hain (43) showed considerable patience and eventually reaped the rewards, their 93-run partnership across 13.3 overs effectively winning the match, Mousley closing it out with his seventh four with seven balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire’s David Lloyd said: “They bowled really well but we maybe didn’t adjust quick enough and we felt we were 15-20 runs too short. You get 150 on that pitch and you’re in the game properly, whereas if you’re scoring 130 you’re left hoping for a collapse to swing it back in your favour.

“We knew the pitch would be slow and potentially turn and be quite stoppy. But we felt if we could get runs on the board it would make the chase more difficult.

“As it was we didn’t do the first part of the job, which made the second half much more difficult.

“We back ourselves to defend a score but you’re always making it harder if you don’t get the first part right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been inconsistent so far which is disappointing but there is a long way to go in this competition. Four more wins will usually get you that quarter-final spot and we’ve just got to learn from our mistakes really.”

Having opted to bat first, Derbyshire suffered a setback when the in-form Aneurin Donald fell for just two but seemed to be heading for a satisfactory start until Richard Gleeson removed Cam Fletcher and Wayne Madsen in the space of three balls in the last over of the powerplay to give the Bears an early advantage.

A boundary apiece from Brooke Guest and Lloyd off Jacob Lintott’s opening over hinted at acceleration but the Falcons’ progress was unspectacular at 65 for three from 10. Lloyd drove a soaring straight six off Lintott and repeated the blow against Briggs to complete a 36-ball half-century but was then caught aiming to clear the midwicket boundary.

Samit Patel perished cheaply, pouched at backward point when he skied one from Briggs as the competition’s all-time leading wicket-taker on 229 dismissed his closest rival. At 103 for five from 16, Derbyshire had been properly strangled by the Bears’ spinners. Mousley’s off-spin was wicketless but conceded only 16 in his allocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Whiteley lifted Chris Woakes into the car park on the legside but once the ball had been found Woakes promptly bowled him with a full delivery off an inside edge. The over cost 13 runs but was one of only three across the innings to yield a tally in double figures and, after Zak Chappell was run out in the last over, 133 looked too little.

Daryn Dupavillon, the South African quick, angled one in to bowl Rob Yates with his fourth delivery. Mousley picked up three quick boundaries but Alex Davies, having uppercut Dupavillon for four and lifted Pat Brown for an audacious six on the leg side was caught at midwicket as Brown exacted instant revenge. Mousley slog-swept Madsen for six and the Bears were 50 for two from six.

Patel and fellow spinner Mitch Wagstaff applied the brakes, conceding just 29 in six overs bowling in tandem, but with 55 needed after 12 overs, and eight wickets in hand, the Bears were still favourites, more so after Mousley and Hain plundered 21 from the next two before Mousley swept Patel to go to fifty from 42 balls.