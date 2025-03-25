Derbyshire County Cricket Club announce the Boys’ Academy intake for the 2025 season

Derbyshire have announced their new academy players ahead of the new season.
Derbyshire’s Academy, headed up by Head of Talent Pathway, Daryn Smit, will be working throughout the winter period with 11 young cricketers, from the ages of 16 to 18, training at The County Ground.

The players will be working closely with Derbyshire County Cricket Club coaching staff and support staff including Ben Hutchinson (Player Pathway Coach), Mark Smallwood (Player Pathway Coach), James Fitzgerald (Strength & Conditioning Coach) and Yasir Raza (Physiotherapist).

Five new players come into the Academy for the first time, they are:

With Yousaf Bin Naeem and Harry Moore graduating into the first team over the past 12 months, these players provide excellent role models and aspiration for our upcoming generation of Derbyshire cricketers.

The Academy squad for 2025 is as follows:

Hassnain Akhtar (Quarndon CC), Danny Chapman (Stony Stratford CC), Freddie Clarke (Alrewas CC), Sam Cliffe (Cheadle CC), Digby Evans (Hayfield CC), Jake Green (Spondon CC), Joe Hawkins (Moddershall CC), Ayman Karim (Clifton CC, Notts), Zak Kelly (Hyde CC), Harrison Parker (Swarkestone CC), Matty Stewart (Cutthorpe CC)

Daryn Smit said: “We have seen huge success over the past few years with Academy players going on to play in the first team, which should be the benchmark for all our youngsters.

“The Academy is the first step to prepare our players for life as a professional and the environment we create and foster is geared right up for that. So for us to see our former graduates flourish on the county scene gives us great confidence moving forwards over the next few seasons.”

