Derbyshire CCC unveil first head of women's cricket

Derbyshire have appointed Jon Dyson as their first head of women's cricket.

Jon Dyson has been appointed as Derbyshire County Cricket Club’s first Head of Women’s Cricket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyson, who previously guided the squad to the 2024 ECB County Championship T20 title, will lead the Derbyshire Falcons Women side as they move into Tier Two of the newly-formed domestic structure, with the running of the Women’s team transitioning to the Club from Tuesday 1 October.

Dyson begins his new role with the Club after a successful tenure with the Derbyshire Cricket Foundation, during which there has been huge growth in women and girls’ cricket, with a record number of participants involved in cricket across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derbyshire Women & Girls Pathway will continue to develop players for the senior side, with the recruitment process for additional staff to further enhance the programme already underway.

Fixtures and squads will be announced in due course, ahead of the Falcons competing in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast Tier Two competitions next season, as well as a knockout T20 tournament.

Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett, said: “Jon [Dyson] has done a fantastic job over a number of years leading the Derbyshire Women and Girls Pathway and I am delighted we have been able to appoint him as our new Head of Women’s Cricket. We now have the opportunity to build on the excellent work that Derbyshire Cricket Foundation have done and to help further grow the women and girls’ game in the county at all levels.

“The restructuring of women’s domestic cricket is a huge moment for the game, not just in Derbyshire, but across the country. We look forward to competing within Tier Two, where we want to be one of the standard bearers, and aim for progression to Tier One, but also to inspire generations of women and girls across Derbyshire to truly believe that cricket is a game for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyson added: “I’m excited to be making this step into a new era of women’s cricket in England. The game has been growing rapidly over the last decade, and we now have the chance to press ahead with our ambitions to be one of the leading Counties in the Womens game.

“The Derbyshire Cricket Foundation have laid great foundations for success, and now as a Club, we can build on that work to compete within Tier Two and develop players to go on to higher honours in future.”