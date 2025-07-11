Derbyshire beaten after stunning Worcestershire fightback

Gareth Roderick led an impressive Worcestershire Rapids recovery

Gareth Roderick led an impressive recovery as the Worcestershire Rapids beat Derbyshire Falcons by 12 runs in the Vitality Blast North Group match at the Central Co-op County Ground.



Rodercik scored 71 from 57 balls and shared a stand of 85 from 62 with Ethan Brookes as the Rapids fought back from 10 for 4 to reach 174 for 6 with Zak Chappell taking 3 for 26.

Wayne Madsen led the chase with an unbeaten 77 from 53 balls but Tom Taylor took 2 for 33 and Khurram Shahzad and Ben Dwarshuis bowled superbly at the death to keep the Rapids in the race for the knock-outs.

It had looked bleak for the Rapids when they made a dreadful start, losing four wickets to the first 15 balls.

Isaac Mohammed skied Alex Thomson to deep square leg before Brett D’Oliveira edged a drive at Mohammad Ghazanfar to slip.

The Falcons were flying when Chappell delivered a double wicket maiden in the third over.

Kashif Ali sliced a big swing to deep cover before Adam Hose was bowled aiming to drive his first ball.

Brookes scooped Pat Brown for six but at the end of the powerplay, the Rapids needed a big recovery at 35 for 4.

Brookes and Roderick combined placement with improvisation to take 33 from the next three overs and at the halfway stage, the Rapids had moved to 75 for 4.

Brookes pulled Brown for six but was bowled by Samit Patel going for another big shot in the 13th over.

Roderick reached 50 off 46 balls and then swept Thomson for six, dispatched Chappell for another maximum but was bowled making room to drive.

Dwarshuis drove Brown over cover for six and with 35 coming from the last two overs, the Rapids had posted a competitive total.

After equalling the fastest Blast fifty on Sunday, Aneurin Donald was caught behind down the legside without scoring and Harry Came played on to Tom Taylor in the third over.

Caleb Jewell pulled Dwarshuis for six but was bowled trying to drive his fellow Australian to leave the Falcons on 29 for 3.

Madsen swung Adam Finch for six but the Falcons lost Patel in the ninth over when he pulled Finch to deep mid wicket.

After 10 overs the Falcons were 70 for 4 but Madsen and Whiteley added 47 from 33 balls before Whiteley was bowled by Fateh Singh.

Madsen drove Taylor for six to reach 50 from 35 balls and Martin Andersson pulled Khurram Shahzad over the mid wicket boundary to leave the Falcons needing 36 from 18 balls.

Andersson was run out going for a second and the Falcons needed 21 off the last over which proved too much even for Madsen.