Derbyshire athlete lands prestigious GB disability sports role

ames Wyatt has been elected in a prestigious role as Vice Chair of the Special Olympics Great Britain Athlete Leadership Team.

Derbyshire-based athlete James Wyatt has been elected in a prestigious role as Vice Chair of the Special Olympics Great Britain (GB) Athlete Leadership Team (ALT), to represent the voices of thousands of athletes with an intellectual (learning) disability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special Olympics GB uses the power of sport to transform the lives of people with an intellectual disability and James, who lives in Smalley near Heanor, was diagnosed with autism, ADHD, epilepsy and a mild learning disability in childhood.

He joined Special Olympics Derbyshire in 2010 and was subsequently selected for the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019, where he won a bronze medal in badminton. Upon return, he set-up the Derbyshire All Stars Badminton Club, with his Dad Anthony, where he coaches Special Olympics Derbyshire athletes every Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve absolutely loved the journey that I have been on with Special Olympics GB and I want to use my position to help inspire other people, with an intellectual disability, as to what we can achieve,” said James.

“Being part of the Special Olympics GB movement has given me more confidence and the ability to express my voice and opinions more. I’m very excited to be working as Vice Chair and helping spread the word of the great work that the charity does.”

James completed Special Olympics GB’s Athlete Leadership course in 2022 and was appointed to the ALT at the start of the following year, where he took on the role of Secretary.

He was elected Vice Chair by his fellow Athlete Leaders, who all took part in a democratic voting process at the recent Athlete Leadership Forum, which was staged in London. His two-year role, as Chair, will begin on 1 January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James is an outstanding ambassador for the Special Olympics GB movement and we’re all delighted to see him step up to this enhanced leadership position as Vice Chair of the athlete leadership Team,” said Tom Casson, Head of Projects (Impact and Inclusion) at Special Olympics GB.

“Over the last year, he has participated in multiple public speaking sessions for the Special Olympics GB movement and represented us overseas in an ambassadorial role.

“He’s a very inspiring Special Olympics GB athlete, and will be an excellent Vice Chair of the ALT. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop further in this role.”

Special Olympics GB’s Athlete Leadership Team is formed of 12 athletes, from across the country, who have all completed the six-month leadership training, which enables athletes to develop new skills in public speaking, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group regularly consults with Special Olympics GB’s National Office and brings forward the opinions and thoughts of fellow athletes.

Additionally, elected ALT members can apply for further leadership roles and represent the voice of athletes at international level. Outgoing ALT member Kiera Byland BEM has a role as Chair of the Global Athlete Congress and is a board member of Special Olympics International. Niall Guite is part of the Special Olympics Europe Eurasia Regional Athlete Leadership Council.