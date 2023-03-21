​Derbyshire Arrows legend James Kelly calls time on playing career

​He played his final game as Arrows took on Bristol Hurricanes at Dronfield Sports Centre on Sunday.

Former Arrows legend and captain Sam Spare along with coach Shaun Meakin were there to make an award at the end of this playing era.

Kelly has represented the Arrows Basketball Club at every age group from minis at the age of seven to seniors now at 35 years of age. He has reached multiple final fours as a junior and as a senior plus played a prominent roll in a narrow cup final defeat.

James Kelly has retired from playing.

Throughout his career he has shown immense skill, fortitude and dedicated leadership on and off the court and remains one of the fittest in the senior team. He has has been an inspiration for others constantly trying to evolve his game on the court and his tactical knowledge off it.

As the son of Arrows founders Peter and Melanie Kelly, there have always been extra pressures on him to perform and earn his place, a task he has performed with distinction. He made senior basketball at 15 years of age, playing for the Arrows second tier team.

Kelly said: “Since making my debut in 2003. I have been honoured and privileged to play for a special club alongside some special players and play for some amazing coaches, family, friends and Arrows fans. I appreciate all of those people wholeheartedly and can never thank them enough for their support throughout my playing career.”

Kelly’s playing career has been conducted under a number of coaches who have all seen him as an important piece in the team’s success, including Pete Kelly, Garnet Gayle, Andrew Purnell, Jonathan Kelly and James Bamfield.

James shared the court with a number of top Arrows overseas players through his career, in fact sharing a house with a number of them, helping them not only on the court but off the court.

He has shown remarkable longevity at the highest level of the game and has battled back from numerous injuries including a broken forearm.

