Derbyshire Arrows' impressive season ends with play-off defeat in London

The injury-hit Arrows gave everything but fatigue in the final quarter led to an unfair scoreline.

Arrows opened aggressively as George Brownell scored repeatedly along with Sedale Hanson-Young in an entertaining opening quarter that went to the Warriors by 22-17.

Arrows continued to be very much a part of the contest with Joseph Baugh and Xavier McIntosh carrying the fight to the Warriors in front of a partisan home crowd. Arrows lost the quarter narrowly by 25-19 to reach the interval trailing overall by 47-36.

Xavier McIntosh top scored for Arrows.

The Arrows gave everything in the third quarter to get back into the contest and closed to within six at one point before losing the quarter 18-16. Brownell again excelled with his dogged defence and laser- like shooting.

The fourth quarter saw an exhausted Arrows unable to maintain their comeback and as it became obvious that the Warriors would prevail it became tough going but the Arrows never gave up.

Arrows Scorers; Xavier McIntosh 19, George Brownell 18, Sedale Hanson- Young 14.

Overall it has been a tremendous season for the Ar rows; finishing four th in a very tough division full of sides with more competitive budgets.