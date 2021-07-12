Denby prove to be no match for Matlock & Cromford Meadows

Ed Lander took three wickets for Matlock and Cromford Meadows.

Batting first, Matlock made heavy weather of it at times, aided and abetted by a couple of slapstick run-outs, but they did post a challenging, if not insurmountable 171-9, with George Wilson's 3-22 the best of a solid bunch of Denby bowling figures.

In reply, Ed Lander (3-25) again took the head off the innings, before the spinners took a hold and with Drew Mullaney (2-19) and Umar Zamman (4-21) Denby were bowled out inside 27 overs.

Aside from the penetrative bowling of all Matlock players, the edge was given to them because of Yasisuru Perera's 20 not out, taking an average score towards a good score at the death.

Perera, who has mainly played T20 cricket previously, isn't afraid to chase the long boundaries and his contributions late in the last two innings have given a lift just when it were needed.

He said: "I have been playing T20 since 2007, my passion for the game has it's roots after seeing Sri Lanka play in the 1996 World Cup. I prefer to go after the ball and aim for the bigger hits, which sometimes works, and sometimes doesn't, but that's cricket!"​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Elsewhere, Matlock and Cromford Meadows’ seconds didn’t have such a good day as they were well beaten by Buxton, who made 241-6. MCMCC were then bowled out for just 90 in reply.