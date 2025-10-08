Debut win for Fluxa as Hillspeed enjoy stunning weekend

Lucas Fluxa with his trophy after the weekend's victory. Photo: JEP.

Lucas Fluxa delivered a sensational lights-to-flag victory in round 21 of the GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC at Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday – the Spaniard’s first weekend as a Hillspeed driver and his maiden podium in the UK’s premier single-seater category.

In the sister GB4 Championship partnered by the BRDC, the Markham Vale squad also enjoyed success with a fantastic one-two finish in the last race of the season, Leandro Juncos heading home team-mate Dan Guinchard to claim his first win in the series.

Guinchard, who went into the event leading the GB4 standings, did all he could in the last race but second wasn’t enough to take the championship. He ends the campaign third, tied on points with second, while Juncos finishes the year fifth. In the Teams’ Championship, Hillspeed concludes the season as the Vice-Champion squad – impressive having run the bulk of the year as a two-car entry.

Guinchard was quick straight out of the box in rain-hit GB4 qualifying on Saturday and ended up with second on the grid for rounds 19 and 20. Juncos was fifth on the grid for round 19 and fourth for round 20, while Flame Airikkala posted a pair of 11th row starts.

Round 19 on Saturday saw Guinchard make a good start but contact with title rival Isaac Phelps forced him back to 21st.

Juncos fought his way into sixth with a good drive while Guinchard charged through superbly to take 12th, and Airikkala impressed to race to 16th spot.

For round 20 on Sunday, Guinchard started an amended fifth and Juncos started well from an elevated third and the action in the lead group was intense. Ary Bansal took third on lap nine and Juncos looked to strike back, but at Melbourne Hairpin the next time around Guinchard grabbed fourth from Juncos and almost took third as well.

On the 12th and final lap Guinchard was all over Bansal out of the Old Hairpin but as his rival jinked across on the exit, the Hillspeed car ended up on the grass. Guinchard got back on track but lost places to seventh while Juncos finished third. Post-race, however, both Hillspeeds were impacted by retrospective track limits penalties with Juncos dropped to 10th and Guinchard a devastating 21st.

Airikkala finished 18th before being elevated to 16th due to penalties for others.

Guinchard had slipped to third in the standings – seven points shy of the lead – and he lined-up 11th for round 21, with Juncos in eighth and Airikkala 22nd. Juncos started strongly and was in the fight for sixth but ended the first lap eighth, while Guinchard was 11th and Airikkala had broken into the top 20.

Juncos leapt into fourth on lap three and Guinchard climbed to seventh but by the start of lap five Juncos was fifth again with Guinchard right behind. They traded places on lap six, and the race was then red flagged on lap 10. On countback to lap eight, Guinchard was fifth, Juncos sixth and Airikkala 19th.

Race four of the weekend, the rescheduled round 18 from Brands Hatch, began with Juncos third on the grid, Guinchard ninth and Airikkala in 19th spot. Juncos made a great launch to instantly take second and then taking first into Fogarty’s.

Guinchard also began superbly and was soon second. Running first and second to the finish on lap 10, Juncos revelled in a brilliant first victory while second was bittersweet for Guinchard having missed the crown by just 11 points. Airikkala raced strongly once more to 17th place.

Fluxa had to settle for the 14th fastest time in round 19 GB3 qualifying on Saturday morning, and then 12th quickest in the rainy session two. Several drivers, though, were disqualified and as a result Fluxa lined-up an elevated 12th for race one. Making a good start, he climbed to 11th spot and charged into ninth before the Safety Car appeared on lap three.

Racing resumed on the sixth tour and a lap later the Spaniard sliced into seventh past two rivals at the Old Hairpin. Out of the Fogarty Esses on lap 10 he smartly grabbed sixth and although edged back again into Goddards, the Hillspeed racer retook the place brilliantly at Redgate. On lap 11 he then moved up into fifth prior to the race ending under caution after a second Safety Car.

Lining-up 10th on the grid for round 20 on Sunday, Fluxa was actually an effective eighth as a couple of rivals hit trouble on the formation lap. Launching swiftly, he took seventh on the outside at Redgate and the Safety Car then appeared on lap five. After the resumption Fluxa took sixth on lap 11 and then fifth on lap 14 with a great pass. In terms of pace, he was just 0.2 seconds shy of podium performance.

Starting on pole for round 21 he led away well and controlled things from the front, but a multi-car tangle at Fogarty’s triggered the Safety Car. At the resumption on lap six Fluxa timed his getaway to perfection and led by 0.9 seconds over the line, then the Safety Car was required again on lap 10.

Making another great re-start on lap 11, Fluxa was 0.7 seconds clear across the line and didn’t put a wheel wrong on his way to a magnificent first GB3 victory – only missing fastest lap by 0.086 seconds.