Darley Dale & District Snooker League season ends with thrilling climax

Darley Dale potter Ricki Slack.

Mayfield took on Whitworth Institute in their last match, needing a sizeable success to put the pressure on the other challengers and were off to a flying start with Keith Gregory (35 break) taking the first 150-85 and thus ensure he would claim the trophy for most league wins.Jim McCann was in no mood to lie down however and his 150-93 success left the door open for the aforementioned pair of teams with the final scores locked at 10pts each.In a tight opener at Tansley's Jackhill Farm venue, Bolehill's Andrew Brough just managed to see it out with a 150-141 success which kept both teams very much in contention but Steve Hawkins started in barnstorming style to race 80-18 ahead with the aid of a 35 break in the next.However, a timely run of 48 from Ricki Slack brought him back into the game and from thereon there was a complete turnaround as he eventually ran out a 150-114 victor from what looked a forlorn position to give Bolehill a 14-9 triumph and leave the overall season's points all square.A decision from secretary Jim McCann will be made in due course but it is possible the trophy will be shared for six months each.

Meanwhile the T & M Motors Snooker League saw Crich Comrades move into second place with a 4-1 win over Clay Cross Brotherhood, aided by the inactivity of Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2.Martin Byard put the Tramwaymen into an early lead with a 79-56 verdict and Nick Berry fired in a superb 30 break to make it 2-0 soon afterwards.Graham Jones pulled one back for the visitors but wins for Ade Smith and the Byard / Phil Leverton combination in the doubles completed a great night for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders Edgefold No1 were missing a few personnel but still did the business with a 3-2 defeat of Alfreton No1.Des Smith inflicted only the second defeat of the season on winning-most player Steve Burton and Phil Longden was also in superb nick, amassing 89 points for the Amber Valley cuemen.But wins for Scott Brooks and James Travis in both singles and doubles ultimately kept the train on the rails for the Edgefold boys.

Edgefold No2 secured a 3-2 win over Tansley Potters thanks mainly to their youngsters as Jacob Bradbury and Sam Kniveton teamed up to take the deciding doubles leg after Tommy Smith had pulled them level at 2-2. Radford Neville top scored for the vanquished with 83 points.