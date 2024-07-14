Harry Wilmott (white hat) and a smiling Kemira Wijenayake lead off Chesterfield after taking four wickets apiece against Clowne Town.

Patience paid a handsome dividend for Chesterfield in their Derbyshire County League clash against Clowne Town.

They suffered repeated frustration in the first hour of the game at Queen's Park and later had to endure two nervous waits during rain breaks. But eventually they ran out decisive seven-wicket winners to maintain their promotion challenge in Division One.

Chesterfield won the toss and put in the visitors on a green-looking wicket that offered encouragement to all types of bowlers.

Muhammad Zaroob and Reece Johnson bowled testing opening spells with Zaroob, in particular, beating the bat on numerous occasion. But the hosts had a lengthy wait for a breakthrough.

Clowne reached 35 in the 10th over before Johnson (2-24) bowled Harrison Parker (19). Four balls later the left-arm swing bowler produced a beauty to crash into Joe Kinsey's stumps.

Chesterfield skipper Harry Wilmott then paired himself with fellow off-spinner Kemira Wijenayake and the Clowne innings all but ground to a halt. Both bowlers flighted the ball well and found plenty of turn and bounce.

Parker's fellow opener Saif Karim was caught and bowled by Wilmott for 14 and no-one else reached double figures. Chesterfield caught well with Zaroob making an outstanding low snaffle in the gully.

Clowne were bowled out for 83 in the 32nd of their 50 overs with Wijenayake taking 4-13 and Wilmott 4-19.

Batting continued to look tricky at the start of the Chesterfield innings and they battled to 38-3 in the 13th over before rain forced the second stoppage. The clouds were still low and threatening on the resumption.

But Zaroob and Jordan Lemon soon settled the issue, unleashing a fusillade of attacking strokes to knock off the 46 runs still needed in four overs. Zaroob launched a mighty six over long-on before sealing the 22 points with a square-cut to the boundary. He finished 44 not out with Lemon unbeaten on 18.

Two teams are promoted and Chesterfield are third on 206 behind Clifton (231) and Ticknall (214).

Chesterfield are away to Marehay on Saturday before travelling to South Wingfield in the quarter-finals of the County T20 on Wednesday evening (July 24).