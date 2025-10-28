Crowds turn out in force as RTTC National Hill Climb Championships come to Matlock

Cow bells, skin suits and grimaces were the order of the day in Matlock on Sunday for the RTTC National Hill Climb Championships.

Riders and spectators from all corners of the UK descended on Bank Road as Matlock Cycling Club hosted this year’s National Hill Climb Championships.

With its steep climb through the middle of the town and its welcoming, cycle friendly community, Matlock is the perfect place to host this event. Supported by local charity Aquabox who stepped in to source and sell cow bells.

The hill filled with spectators banging pans and ringing said cow bells from 10am. The brave, 460 strong, field grimaced their way up the challenging 834m incline. Bank Road averages a 14% gradient with one section topping out at 20%, this was not a race for the faint hearted.

Crowds line the street to see riders complete the Hill Climb

Each competitor on Sunday deserved their cheers for the incredible level of fitness and determination it takes to complete this event. As the day progressed the clothing and equipment got more technical and the times got faster.

The women’s race was won by Rachel Galler from the Northumberland with a time of 2.59.8 less than 2 seconds ahead of her nearest rival and defending champion Illi Gardener.

The women’s junior race was won by 17 year old Ruby Isaac who recovered from injury to take the title of Junior National Road Race Champion and break the course record held since 2016.

Matlock Cycling Clubs own Phoebe Langlands came in second using her home town advantage to secure a Silver Medal.

Para athletes join the hill climb

Heidi Ayers, Ruby Miller and Lucy Proctor competed for Matlock in the Women’s Juniors, flying the flag for the depth of local, young, female talent.

In the men’s competition the junior champion came in the form of Hope’s Harry Hudson. Claiming his 3rd junior title in a row.

Wirksworth youngster Jamie Brough, cycling in Matlock Cycling Club colours, claimed 16th position in the Men’s Junior. Team mates Finn Miller and Stanley Perkins came in 31st and 33rd, respectively.

It was a day for Harry’s as Harry Macfarlane dominated the Men’s Open Category. Macfarlane is known for his transformation story. Crediting cycling for changing his life, as he moved away from a life of drinking, smoking and skirting the edges of trouble, to securing his place in the British Cycling Hall of Fame as the second time national champion, and not a wheeze in sight.

Gold Medalists: Isaac, Hudson, Galler and Macfarlane.

Matlock Cycling Club success came from Cameron Orr, 24th in the Men’s Open category. Just 22 second separated the top 25 riders.

Matlock welcomed a paracycling category, a first for the national hill climb championships. Christopher Scott convincingly claimed the men’s title, with more than a 50 second buffer ahead of the rest of the field. Morgan Newberry claimed the women’s title ahead of her Loughborough Students Cycling Club team mate, Amelia Cass.

A day of incredible human effort and fantastic local support created an atmosphere that lit up the damp Derbyshire hillside. Awards and celebrations concluded a memorable day for all, in the stunning setting of County Hall. As the competition moves on to Devon for its 2026 incarnation Matlock has set the bar high.