Cricket club secures sponsorship deal boost

Wirksworth & Middleton's first team.

Wirksworth & Middleton Cricket Club have received a boost with the continuation of a long-standing sponsorship deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has enjoyed a good season that has also featured a festival to mark 50 years of youth cricket.

Now it has secured a much-needed sponsorship boost from long-standing partner Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local calcium carbonates company Longcliffe has supported the club for the last seven years, with the teams proudly sporting the logo on their match shirts.

This year their donation was very timely as the club faced an unexpected electricity bill for work that needed to be done to the clubhouse.

Club chair Sue Marshall explained: “As a community club, we very much rely on support from sponsors, and we have been proud to partner with Longcliffe for many years now.

"Their donations go towards the costs of running the Club and this year their contribution helped us with the unpredicted costs of major electrical work that needed to be carried out. We have had a good season so far and we are proud to continue to grow as a genuinely community-based club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has three senior teams from the 1st XI to the Women and Girls’ soft ball team.

The Derbyshire County Cricket League season ends on September 13 and the 1st XI will end in the top half of Division 3 having had their best season for a few years; the 2nd XI will finish mid table in Division 7N and the 3rd XI will continue in Division 10C.

Longcliffe Operations Director Chris Wainwright added: “It is great to see the continued success of this long-standing and inclusive cricket club. As a company committed to supporting the local community where we can, we are pleased to help them with their ongoing costs and help keep them going into more successful seasons.”

The club, which was established in 1849, has three senior teams, a Women and Girls’ softball team, three youth teams at U11, U13 and U15 and delivers the ECB All Stars and Dynamos programmes for 5 to 11-year-old, girls and boys.

For more information about the club go to www.wirksworthmiddletoncricketclub.co.uk