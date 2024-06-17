Christian Iddon celebrated a British Superbike Championship podium place at Knockhill.

Christian Iddon and his Oxford Products Racing Moto Rapido Ducati made their first trip to the top step of the podium together as the British Superbike Championship headed north of the border to Knockhill for round 4 of the series.

Following on from a battling round 3 at Donington, Christian Iddon and his Oxford Products Moto Rapido Ducati squad were keen to come back fighting at Knockhill for round 4 of the Championship. A circuit that has previously been kind to both Iddon and Ducati machinery.

However, from the first practice sessions it seemed things would not be so easy as Christian struggled to find the pace required in the varying conditions and for the first time this year he he would have to progress through the first part of qualifying.

This proved no easy feat as he narrowly snuck through but in the second part of qualifying it seemed Christian and the team were able to find a little more pace and qualified on the 3rd row of the grid.

For the first race, the rain clouds cleared and the race was held in near dry conditions. Iddon was quick at the beginning and was able to move up to 5th. As the race progressed it seemed he would hold position but with a handful of laps to go he was taken down by another rider and forced out of the race.

Sunday was to be wet all day and in the first encounter Iddon made good progress up to second position where he hounded Rory Skinner all the way through the race. It seemed they were set for a final few laps showdown but Christians bike suffered a small electrical fault due and Christian had to relinquish his chance to battle and instead, brought the bike home in a strong 2nd position for his and the teams fourth podium of the year.