Chesterfield's Seb Perez follows in dad’s rallying footsteps

Seb Perez and Gary McElhinney at the Ford Fiesta Rally. Pic by Jacob Ebrey Photography

The 21 year old Perez and co-driver Gary McElhinney took their maiden BRC podium in the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in their MSport/Hooch Lemon Brew/Pirelli sponsored Ford Fiesta Rally 2 car.

Fresh from their World Rally Championship jaunt the pair took three fastest times on the seven stage North Wales event based in Llandudno.

The penultimate rally of the season saw the pair blast through 44 miles of world class rally stages, many that have featured previously on WRC Wales Rally GB.

Contending their first British Championship campaign Perez had limited knowledge of the Cambrian stages that proved twisty and slippery but dealt with the challenging tests perfectly.

The Saturday only event went well. SS1 Gwydir 1 saw them make mincemeat of the 18 mile test taking fith spot in just over seven minutes.

By the end of the second stage (SS2 Penmachno 1) they were just under seven seconds off the leading car in thrd place.

For the rest of the rally the pair showed their experience not dropping below third place throughout.

By SS5 Penmachno 2, a re-run of the morning stage, they were fighting to take top spot, in No 2 slot.

The dynamic duo of Perez and McElhinney continued their blistering form finishing the last stage SS7 Twin Lakes, an 8.29 mile blast over mixed tarmac/gravel, to take second fastest on stage.

A stellar performance was seen throughout the demanding day’s event that saw them take second spot on the podium in the rally and taking first place honours in the BRC 1 class in the national rally championship.

It was a special weekend for Seb’s dad, Steve Perez, in Llandudno. It was seven years ago that he won the BTRDA Rally Championship in 2014 and a young Seb was present to see dad on the podium as well.

Fresh off the podium, Perez said “What a fantastic day. It was a great rally but demanding at times. The car ran faultlessly and thanks to MSport for all their support.