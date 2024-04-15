Chesterfield’s Perez wins Severn Valley Historic Stages Rally

Seb Perez and McElhinney on their way to victory.

The 24 year old Matlock Motor Club member stormed the event taking a first overall and first in the historic class, the event being part of the Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship.

It was only a week ago the Rally star swapped from slicks to rally rubber when he took part in the Peter Auto Cup 60's Endurance Championship at Mugello Circuit, Italy in a 1963 Shelby Cobra 289 to finish in 24th spot.

Last weekend he was armed and ready for Wales with his two usual historic rally weapons of choice, the local Chesterfield Dansport rally team prepared historic #36 Amigos Tequila Beer sponsored Porsche 911 Carrera RS with his usual rally navigator Gary McElhinney, a winning partnership that they have forged over the years in rallying.

Saturday's event started out from Llandrindod Wells in Wales and would run over seven stages and 62 miles of gruelling Welsh forest previously used World Rally Championship stage gravel.

First stage of the day was SS1 Sarnau, a 4.17mile blast that saw the pair take the stage in four minutes and twenty two seconds.

The Porsche ran like a dream in the dry weather set up, this didn't bother Perez a master of both circuit racing and rally stage, wet or dry. A change to be competing in dry weather.

SS2 Tarennig saw a slightly shorter stage (3.74miles) with McElhinney reading the pacenotes they took their first stage win, a class win and leading the rally leaving the other 33 historic rally competitors behind.

Third stage of the day was SS3 Myherin, a tight and twisty forest stage of 9.85 miles to finish in second spot but maintaining the rally and historic class lead.

SS4 Hafren Sweet Lamb was next up, 11.22 miles of well known rally stage, full of hardened spectators waiting eagerly amidst the dust. The Porsche blew them away, the rally master Perez was at his best. With a time of 12m:31s it was a spectacle to see the Porsche flying into each twist and turn and over every crest.

Perez’s precision driving was a spectacle to watch.

The Porsche was still running faultlessly with the Dansport team waiting at the service area at Builth Wells Showground for an hours turnaround to check it over.

Perez and McElhinney were looking all refreshed and looked forward to the afternoon’s proceedings.

SS5 Sarnau 2 was a re-run of the morning stage that saw Perez faster though dropping down into 3rd by end of stage, 2nd overall and still forging the way in historic class.

The last two stages being longest of the event with just under 30 stage miles would be tough for them.

SS6 Myherin Main, was 15.82 miles long, these were the back breakers of any rally and a sheer test for both rally machine driver and co-driver. Once again the pair wrote a masterclass, perfect faultlessly three firsts, leading the rally, first on stage and leading their class from the start, all in a time of just over 17 minutes.

Last stage of the day was SS7 Hafren Main, with a time of 15 minutes and two seconds over 13.34 miles they were second out the stage, but not to change any result. First overall and first in class.

By time they arrived at rally finish back in Llandrindod Wells they had taken the podium once again, an exceptional first overall and first historic in class C5 to finish the day.