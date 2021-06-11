Chesterfield's Liam Pitchford selected for Tokyo Olympics

Liam Pitchford is set to become a three time Olympian. Pic by World Table Tennis.

Pitchford has earned a place in the men’s singles by virtue of his world ranking of No 15 – he is the highest-ranked player not to have already qualified.

The 27-year-old competed in the team events at both London 2012 Olympic Games and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, helping Team GB to reach the quarter-finals in the latter, where they were defeated by the all-conquering Chinese team. He also competed in the singles in Rio, reaching the last 32.

Pitchford said: “Even though it’s been delayed for a year, it still feels amazing to qualify again.

“It’s going to be my third Olympics and I’m looking forward to it and hopefully I’ll have many more.“I love being part of Team GB, we don’t get to experience that often, unlike some of the other sports.

"It’s just an honour, really, to be around so many great athletes and people wanting to achieve the same goals.

“It takes a bit of pressure off knowing you’re part of something that’s massive, and not a lot of people get to say they’re part of it.”

Pitchford will be joined by team-mate Tin-Tin Ho, who he has competed with as part of the same England team at tournaments around the world for several years, including winning mixed doubles silver at both the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Pitchford added: “I’m really happy for Tin-Tin, and it’s not just for her but it’s good for women’s table tennis in Britain as well.

“It’s a massive boost in her career. She’s obviously performed well at Commonwealth Games and won medals. Hopefully, this will make her confidence go through the roof and that will help her to go out there and perform well.”

Team GB Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Mark England said: “Congratulations to both Liam and Tin Tin on their selection to Team GB for Tokyo 2020.

“It is great to see Liam back competing at his third Games alongside Tin Tin."