Chesterfield's Harry Wilmott ready to put a frustrating year behind him

Harry Wilmott is back at the helm for Chesterfield

Chesterfield cricket captain Harry Wilmott is finally putting a year of frustration behind him.

Wilmott is back, leading from the front, as the Queen's Park club look to press their promotion hopes in the Derbyshire County League.

But a year ago the picture was much more gloomy.

Two months into his first full season of captaincy, Wilmott suffered a serious knee injury while fielding in an evening game.

"At the time I didn't realise how serious it was," he recalled. But, when I woke up the next morning, I knew it was serious."

Wilmott had suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and torn meniscus in his left knee, an injury that ended his season.

The irony was that, apart from a minor hamstring strain the month before, it was the first injury he had suffered in his cricket or football careers.

It was a major blow not only for Wilmott himself but also the Chesterfield club because, in addition to being captain, he is a key batsman and off-spin bowler.

He was lined up for an operation in October but, in the meantime, he remained very much involved with the first-team squad on match-days, offering support and encouragement although he could not take the field with them.

That brought its frustrations.

"It was hard and not very enjoyable," he said. "I'm not a good watcher. It was torture seeing them lose games to the weather and then just missing out on promotion."

When he had the operation, he was facing a timescale of nine to 12 months of rehabilitation before he could make a comeback.

But he was determined to get back as quickly as possible and worked as hard as he could.

"I had private physio with Chesterfield Football Club's Ben Partridge," he said. "I had a programme to build up strength in my legs.

"That involved going to the gym five times a week and doing things like heavy weightlifting, light-weightlifting, jumping and hopping."

Wilmott worked so hard that he was able to make his comeback after eight months - one month ahead of the most optimistic end of his original timescale.

He started out in the second team so as not to put his body into a high-pressure situation immediately.

On his second weekend back, he smashed a century off only 44 balls at Queen's Park.

"I paid a bit for that in the week with pain in the hip and leg," he said.

But he has been having sports massages at The Akademy Football Centre at Dronfield and the way things have gone on the field has gradually built up his confidence.

The whirlwind century heralded a return to the first team and he resumed the captaincy in a midweek T20 game in which he dived full-length to take a catch off his own bowling.

Now his thoughts are concentrated on the rest of the season.

Chesterfield are currently third in Division One with two teams going up to the Premier Division.

"We've taken a bit of time to gel as a team," he said. "We've got some additional players in the squad and they're starting to find their feet.