Chesterfield's ​Brailsford takes a win at Darley Moor

Whilst Saturday was a test day, to allow competitors to finalise set-up of their machinery after the winter strip down and rebuild, or to run-in any new machines, Sunday was race-day and round one of the 2023 season.

The first Forgotten Era & Classic race saw Lee Brocklebank (Louth) lead from the opening lap, with Adam Sheriff (Barnsley) second and Mark Brailsford (Chesterfield) third.

In lap three Brailsford moved into second place and stretched out a four second advantage over Sheriff, but without closing down the seven second gap to the leader. However, after Brocklebank was deemed to have jumped the start and being given a ten second penalty at the end, Brailsford inherited the win.

Mark Brailsford in action at Darley Moor.

Race two saw Jack Petrie, record a start-finish victory over Brailsford, who trailed him throughout the ten-lap race.

Kilburn's Stuart Bradbury, meanwhile, recorded two class victories in the Pre-Injection Solo class.

He finished seventh overall in both races and withstood a late charge by Ian McKenzie (Long Eaton) who recorded the fastest lap for the class in the second race, on lap seven, finishing just six seconds behind Bradbury.