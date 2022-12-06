Chesterfield's Amy Greatorex all set for pro boxing debut bout

It’s been a long journey for Greatorex just to reach this stage. After a battle to win her boxing licence back as well as a late ultimatum that put December’s fight in jeopardy, preparation has hardly been ideal for her professional introduction to the sport.

But she’s now raring to go. She said: “I had my first interview with the British Boxing Board of Control on the 25th of November last year, then I had my medical with the boxing doctor.

"I told him I suffered with anxiety and depression. I’m not medicated anymore and I’m a thousand times better than what I was, but the doctor didn’t put that down on my medical, so there was a discrepancy with that. So I was given my licence earlier this year in April but then it was suspended in June.

Amy Greatorex makes her pro debut on Friday night.

"By that time, I’d still not had time to have my professional debut. My debut was meant to be in August but that couldn’t go ahead any more. So that meant I was waiting again and I had to fight to get my licence back and prove that the discrepancy wasn’t my fault.

"I finally managed to win my licence back and I was training very hard alongside doing my normal job.

