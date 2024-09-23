Kemira Wijenayake, front left, and Reece Johnson, front right, lead Chesterfield off the field after Duffield were bowled out,

Chesterfield have ended one of their most successful cricket seasons of modern times as double champions.

The first and second teams both rounded off their Derbyshire County League campaigns with impressive performances.

The firsts beat Duffield by seven wickets at Queen's Park to seal the Division One title. The seconds were on the brink of victory at Duffield when the match was abandoned because of a storm. But they earned enough points to top the Division Four North table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield were in charge throughout the first-team clash after putting in the visitors and reducing them to 38-4.

Reece Johnson bowled Danny Houghton, took a smart slip catch off Muhammad Zaroob's bowling and then claimed two fine caught-and-bowleds.

The left-arm paceman thoroughly deserved his figures of 3-17 from a 12-over spell from the Lake End. Hashen Ramanayake (33) and Ben Davies (26) battled to get Duffield back into the contest with a partnership of 60.

But the Chesterfield attack kept a tight grip on the scoring rate and, after Davies fell leg-before to Harry Wilmott, Duffield collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilmott's fellow off-spinner Kemira Wijenayake scythed through the rest of the batting, taking 5-25, and the innings ended on 107 when Ramanayake was caught by Jordan Lemon at long-on. That took Wijenayake's tally of League wickets to 46 at an average of 13.04.

He also scored 623 runs at 41.53 and fielded magnificently to play a key role in the promotion-winning campaign. Ben Slater launched the Chesterfield reply with a volley of shots through the off-side and shared an opening stand of 61 with Luke Westwell before he was caught behind for 42.

That was the first of three quick wickets for Joe Wozniczka-Wells as Chesterfield slipped to 68-3. But Zaroob and Ben Kingham settled any nerves with a confident unbroken stand of 41, Zaroob cliniching the win and the title with a powerful blow to the mid-wicket boundary. This was Chesterfield's 13th victory in their last 14 games and, during that run, they have bowled out their opponents inside 50 overs nine times. The seconds were in equally dominant form. Put in, they raced to 265 all out with Michael Michailidis making 61, Callum Hiron and Detroy Smith 42 apiece, Adam Woodhouse 38 and Sam Fawcett 24.

The hosts rarely looked like matching that and had slipped to 100-9 when the match ended. In his only over, Smith took two wickets with the last two balls before the deluge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third team lost to Eckington by four wickets in Division Nine North after being bowled out for 130.

Next season the first team will return to the Premier Division after a three-year absence and the seconds will play in Three North.