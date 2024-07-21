Chesterfield stay top of the table after impressive team display

Callum Hiron hit a whirlwind half-century for Chesterfield Seconds

Impressive performances with bat and ball kept Chesterfield Seconds on top of their Derbyshire county League table.

Sklpper Adam Woodhouse's side, who have lost only once this season, landed an emphatic six-wicket victory over Stainsby Hall in Division Four North.They contained Stainsby well in the field before producing another of their dominant batting displays.

The visitors won the toss and made a good start in the Queen's Park clash as Jack Ratcliffe struck some powerful leg-side blows on his way to 56 off 68 balls. But he was caught at mid-wicket off Matt Carrington to end an opening stand of 72 in 19 overs.

Six overs later the medium-pace bowler followed up by having Charles Redfern (23) caught at mid-on and Stainsby were never really able to regain that early momentum. Left-arm spinner Saw Fawcett took a wicket in his first over before his swift return to bowler Detroy Smith brought the run-out of Charlie Worth.

Fawcett and off-spinner Tim Kirk claimed two wickets apiece as Alan Worth's 31 not out helped the visitors to 167-7 off 45 overs.

It was soon apparent that was nowhere near enough as Fawcett and James Taylor launched the run chase with a stand of 79 in 15 overs.

Fawcett fell lbw for 31 to the first ball after a drinks break and Taylor, who is developing into a fine, textbook batter, made 27. With the clouds getting lower, Callum Hiron - going in at No. 3 - pressed the accelerator.

He hit his second and third balls to the boundary and raced to 52 off 34 deliveries before being caught at deep mid-wicket. Woodhouse himself made a rapid 27 not out and Chesterfield won with 20 overs to spare.

Two teams go up and Chesterfield lead the way on 231 from West Hallam White Rise (221) and Eckington (218). There is then a 53-point gap to the chasing pack.The third team won by three wickets at Sandiacre Town fourths in Division Nine North.

They bowled out the hosts for 132 before opener Corey Green launched the reply with a knock of 30. Chesterfield slipped to 82-7 but an unbroken stand of 52 between David Walker (17 not out) and Sean Walsh (30 not out) steered their side home.

On Saturday the Seconds play Morton Colliery at Queen's Park and the third team are away against Alfreton.

The Sunday side travel to Underwood in the Mansfield & District League.