Chesterfield sides have one hand on cricket titles after weekend wins

Chesterfield Seconds are top of the table and have clinched promotion.

Nerves of steel have carried Chesterfield to the brink of two Derbyshire County League titles.

The first and second teams both landed thrilling victories in the latest round of matches and both will be crowned champions of their divisions if they win their final games on Saturday.

The firsts edged home by two wickets in a top-of-the table clash at Ticknall and it was even closer at Queen's Park with the seconds beating Hollinsend Methodist by one wicket.

Ticknall - like Chesterfield, already sure of promotion from Division One to the Premier - rattled up 281-3 off 50 overs after winning the toss. Opener Tom Wood led the way with 150 not out and Greg Cork made 57.

Wood survived a chance after reaching his century and he added a final flourish by hitting 28 off the last seven balls he faced.

For much of the second innings Chesterfield were up against it despite another fine knock by opener Ben Slater. Like Wood, he batted throughout the innings but, apart from Kemira Wijenayaje (36), no-one else really got in. That left Chesterfield struggling on 218-8 with only eight overs left, Wood taking 4-66.

Slater continued in imperious form, scoring particularly freely square of the wicket, and No.10 Reece Johnson gave him strong support. They brought the target down to 16 off two overs whereupon Johnson unleashed straight hits for four and six and Slater added another boundary to tie the scores.

Cork bowled the final over and Johnson hit the third ball to the long-off boundary to seal Chesterfield's 12th win in 13 games. It was their fourth highest successful run chase since they joined the League in 1999.

Johnson finished 34 not out with Slater uneaten on 139. In his eight League games this season, Slater has scored 657 runs - including four centuries - at an average of 131.

The win puts Chesterfield on 385 points, five ahead of Ticknall, before their final game at home against Duffield. The seconds' No. 11 Matt Carrington steered a boundary to third man to clinch victory over Hollinsend.

They too were already sure of promotion from Division Four North but, for much of their run chase, it looked as though they were going to miss a golden opportunity to cement top spot.

Hollinsend, who won the toss, were bowled out for 135, left-arm spinner Sam Fawcett taking 4-18 and pace bowler Tom Wanford 3-37. But Chesterfield slid to 83-7 before Tom Keenan joined skipper Adam Woodhouse.

The duo played themselves in carefully before the powerful Woodhouse upped the pace as they took 32 off two overs before a drinks break, bringing the target down to 14.

On the resumption, off-spinner Joe Simpkin returned for a second spell and, without addition to the score, bowled Woodhouse for 30. Six runs later he also bowled Barney Kirk to finish with 6-38. But Keenan and Carrington steered Chesterfield home.

The seconds' final game is at Duffield.

The third team beat Pilsley & Clay Cross Seconds by five wickets in Division Nine North. They restricted the hosts to 139-7 off 40 overs and James Taylor hit 62 as Chesterfield won with seven overs to spare. Their finale is against Eckington at Calow.

Rain forced the abandonment of the Sunday game against Derby Super Kings with Chesterfield 34-1.