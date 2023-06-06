​Chesterfield sides are both too good for South Wingfield

The first team edged to a nail-biting three-wicket away win to move into the promotion frame in Division One.

Meanwhile the Seconds raced to an eight-wicket home success in Division Four North.

Chesterfield looked to be struggling when they slid to 91-6 after bowling out South Wingfield for 187 in the first-team clash.

Skipper Adam Woodhouse hit five successive fours during Chesterfield Seconds' victory.

But they dug deep to land the sort of victory which could prove vital in their promotion challenge.

The top six were the batters out but wicket-keeper Ben Lodge and all-rounder Tom Wanford put them back in the game with a stand of 63.

That ended when Wanford was bowled by Kyle Mitchell for 27.

At that stage Chesterfield needed 34 with three wickets left.

Ahmad Zazai, playing a watchful role for 11 not out, gave the vital support needed to Lodge, who guided Chesterfield home with eight overs to spare.

Lodge finished on 62 not out, an innings that included a massive pull for six over the nets and a straight drive for four off successive balls.

Earlier Ben Slater took 4-24 with his off-spin as South Wingfield slipped from 156-4 to 187 all out.

The win puts Chesterfield into the second promotion spot on 122 points, 20 behind leaders Belper Meadows.

The Seconds turned in a dominant display at Queen's Park.

Jacob Madin struck in the opening over after the visitors won the toss and batted.Madin took 2-25 in a lively opening spell from the Pavilion End.

But South Wingfield were going reasonably well at 53-2 before the introduction of spin brought a swift change of fortune.

Slow left-armer Sam Fawcett trapped Mark Dance lbw with his first ball and went on to take 3-12 from seven overs.

Wrist-spinner Joel Hiron (3-34) and off-spinner Tim Kirk (2-10) also claimed wickets in their opening overs as South Wingfield collapsed to 109 all out.

The Chesterfield run chase got off to a remarkable start.

Fawcett and skipper Adam Woodhouse both scored a single in the first over before Woodhouse hit the first five balls of the second for fours.

Driving powerfully, Woodhouse stormed to 33 off 16 balls before holing out to mid-on.

His team-mates followed his aggressive lead as Chesterfield hit a total of 24 fours in powering to 110-2 off 13.2 overs.

Fawcett completed a good all-round match with 23 before Callum Hiron (20 not out) and Matt Griffiths (31 not out) shared a match-clinching stand of 46.

Chesterfield's third team lost to Alfreton by eight wickets in Division 10 North after being bowled out for 75.

The Seconds are at Holmewood on Saturday when the first team have no game because Queen's Park will be being prepared for the annual Festival which beginsthe following day.