Luke Nash & Callum Taylor celebrate.

It was actually the hosts that were quickest out the blocks and Chesterfield found themselves two goals down after ten minutes. The visitors soon rallied however and drew the score level at 2-2, thanks to a brace from captain Jon Moores.

It was an unusually pedestrian half for the visitors and they were put under pressure by a hard working, well organised Doncaster side.

Head coach Christian Battye cut a frustrated figure on the sideline, saying: “We were slow to get going today, I was impressed with Doncaster - they made it really difficult for us.

"Our basics weren’t up to scratch to begin with and it took us awhile to find any form.

"After that though we worked really hard and we played some excellent hockey.”

The second period proved to be a more one sided affair as a Chesterfield side full of running stretched the pitch.

Doncaster put up a stubborn resistance but eventually the pressure told, as first Lachie Murfet then Luke Nash scored goals in quick succession to make the score 4-2.

Jack Hartley then opened his account for the season with a superb run and finish for 5-2, followed by goals from Alex Sandoval (2) and Callum Taylor respectively to leave the final score 8-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result moves Chesterfield up to third in the table behind Sheffield Hallam and league leaders Sheffield University Bankers.

Jon Moores was quick to praise his team, but acknowledged it hadn’t been plain sailing.

He said: “The scoreline doesn’t really tell the full story, they put us under serious pressure in the first half and we had to fight to get back into it.

"It wasn’t easy but we rolled our sleeves up and managed to grab a couple of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were far better in the second half but we had to stay patient and work hard for that first goal.

"Once it came the match obviously got a little easier for us and we looked good.