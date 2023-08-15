​Chesterfield secure county T20 glory with super display

They shone with bat and ball on finals day at Wirksworth to win the County T20 crown.

The final could hardly have begun in more dramatic fashion after Ockbrook & Borrowash Seconds won the toss.

Chesterfield seamer Harry Wanford trapped Jack Smith lbw with the last ball of the first over and left-arm spinner Sam Fawcett bowled Oliver Mitchell in the second.

The victorious Chesterfield squad with the John Else Memorial T20 Trophy.

When Wanford had Josh Vaughan caught by Adam Woodhouse at slip, Ockbrook were rocking at 4-3.

Oliver Boyer and Zain Ashfaq rebuilt the innings and guided Ockbrook to 60-3 at the end of the 13th over.

Then they upped the tempo, plundering 60 off five and a half overs before Wanford (3-24) returned to claim Ashfaq for 52, ending a stand of 119.

Ockbrook eventually reached 130-4 with Boyer, who batted with a runner, making 61 not out.

But Chesterfield made light of the run chase.

After a steady start, the powerful Woodhouse hit two fours and a six off successive balls in the third over.

He raced to 35 off only 17 deliveries before falling lbw to Riaan Mahmood.

At 49-1 off five overs, Chesterfield were well ahead of the clock.

Jordan Lemon and acting captain Luke Westwell made sure the flying start was not wasted.

They played plenty of big shots and also ran superbly between the wickets, turning several ones into twos.

They did not give Ockbrook a chance of getting back into the contest as they raced to victory with nine wickets and three overs to spare.

Lemon finished 67 not out off 56 balls and Westwell was unbeaten on 30 off 29.In the semi-final Chesterfield overcame a sticky start to land a six-wicket victory over Quarndon.

After losing the toss Chesterfield conceded 34 runs off the first five overs but from then on they dominated the match.

Reece Johnson, on as first change, slowed the Quarndon gallop with a wicket-maiden before Tom Wanford (4-12) and James La Brooy (3-17), bowling with considerable pace, ripped out the middle order.

They left Quarndon struggling on 68-8 after 15 overs and, although they rallied, Fawcett took 2-27 to ensure they were all out for 102.

Openers Lemon (27) and Woodhouse put Chesterfield on course with a stand of 39 in eight overs.

Woodhouse then added 38 with Westwell and effectively sealed the contest by hitting 22 off the last five balls of the 11th over.

Three late wickets fell but Woodhouse finished 52 not out from 43 deliveries as Chesterfield won with 16 balls to spare.

Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "I'm so proud of them, they have worked really hard.