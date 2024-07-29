Chesterfield seconds go top of the table after big win

Sam Fawcett leads Chesterfield Seconds off the field after taking six wickets against Morton Colliery.

Chesterfield Seconds roared on at the top of their Derbyshire County League table with a crushing win.

They demolished Morton Colliery by nine wickets in a one-sided Division Four North clash at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield controlled the first innings in the field and then produced an explosive display with the bat to race to victory. They put in the visitors and opening bowlers Ewan Westwell and Tom Keenan conceded only seven scoring shots in the first 10 overs.

Nevertheless, Morton were reasonably placed on 44-1 when acting skipper Sam Fawcett introduced his own left-arm spin into the attack from the Lake End for the 15th over. His third delivery trapped Sunil Bhatt lbw for 22 and the Morton innings went into a rapid decline.

Keenan (2-32) claimed his second wicket in the following over, Fawcett two more in his second and suddenly Morton were 49-5. They never looked like making a meaningful recovery.

Seamer Barney Kirk, 1-9 off five overs, maintained the pressure from the Pavilion End as Fawcett worked his way through the rest of the batting. He finished with 6-32 as Morton were all out for 91 in the 29th over.

When Chesterfield launched their reply, Kieran Marsh batted like a man in a hurry. He pulled the first ball for four and struck another boundary in the opening over.That was just the start of a series of drives and pulls hit with immense power. He raced to a half-century off 28 balls as the score hurtled along.

Michael Michailidis, going for the winning hit, sent up a skier and was caught for 22 to end an opening partnership of 90. That opened the door for Detroy Smith to smash the only ball he faced to the boundary to clinch the 22 points.

Marsh finished unbeaten on 61 off 30 balls, having hit three sixes and 10 fours.

Two teams are promoted and Chesterfield lead the way on 253 from West Hallam White Rose (243) and Eckington (219).

The third team lost by two wickets to Alfreton in Division Nine North after being bowled out for 149.

Charlie Robinson took 4-12 and George Hallam 3-27 but the hosts edged home. Harry Wilmott's whirlwind 67 - at one stage he hit 62 off 19 consecutive balls he faced - helped the Sunday side to a 50-run win in the Mansfield & District League at Underwood.

Jye Dignan made 33 not out in Chesterfield's 154 all out in the Section One game before he and Sean Walsh took three wickets apiece in the hosts' 104.

On Saturday the Seconds travel to Ambergate and the third team play Staveley Welfare Seconds at Calow.