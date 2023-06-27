​Chesterfield reach finals day after dramatic cup clashes

They emerged triumphant from a four-team qualifying tournament at Morton Colliery thanks to two contrasting victories as they edged through on countback in a tied semi-final against Clowne Town before beating South Wingfield by 28 runs in the decider.

Opener Muhammad Zaroob gave Chesterfield a flying start in the final with 35 off only 15 balls. But, despite 24 from Tom Wanford, they were 104-7 in the 14th over.

Wicket-keeper Ben Lodge and Jacob Madin soon changed that by plundering four sixes and two fours off the next ten balls. Lodge scored runs all round the ground while Madin, a clean hitter with a good eye, struck some mighty blows. They went on to share a stand of 61 off just 27 balls and put Chesterfield in control.

Muhammad Zaroob got Chesterfield off to a flying start in both matches. (Stock photo)

Lodge fell for 49 off 24 deliveries but Madin continued to attack and, crucially, hit two fours and a six off successive balls in the last over. He finished 38 not out off 22, steering Chesterfield to a daunting 184-9.

South Wingfield's task became even tougher when Zaroob and Reece Johnson both claimed a wicket in their first over. They rallied to 73-3 but that became 77-5 as Wanford (3-24) and his brother Harry took wickets in successive overs.

Thereafter Chesterfield were always in charge and South Wingfield fell behind on run rate, closing on 156-9.

The semi-final produced an extraordinary finish.

Put in, Chesterfield rattled up 144-9 and, with one ball to go, Clowne were 143-8.

Harry Wanford’s delivery was played on the leg side and, although the batters ran one, James La Brooy's throw brought a run-out as they attempted a second - and what would have been winning - run. That meant both sides had 144-9.

The issue was decided on countback - scores at the end of the 19th over of each innings - Chesterfield edging through on 138 against Clowne's 137.

Zaroob also set the pace in this game with 35 off 12 balls before Johnson made 36 and Lodge 20. Clowne slipped to 72-6 but rallied to set up the thrilling finish.

The finals day is at Wirksworth & Middleton on Sunday, August 13.

Meanwhile Chesterfield suffered a 20-run defeat at Belper Meadows in the Jackson 100.