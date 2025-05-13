Chesterfield racing driver Millie Hart makes waves on the track in BMW title hunt

Millie with her dad on the podium at Oulton Park.

A 20-year-old racing driver from Chesterfield has championship glory in her sights as she aims to influence other females to take up the sport.

Millie Hart first put her foot to the floor at the age of 14 when racing karts and is now leading the way in the BMW One Series SuperCup Championship just six years later.

And as well as fulfilling her own racing dreams, she’s keen to encourage other women and girls to get involved in what is usually such a male-dominated environment.

She said: “I raced karts for three years in various championships such as the Daniel Ricciardo Series and the British Super One Championship. I made the decision to focus on my A Levels from the age of 17 to 19, but we took the jump from karting to cars and started testing the BMW One Series SuperCup car last year in preparation for the final round which took place in October 2024 and for the foreseeable future.

"We had the joy of being an invited entrant at last year's final round of the BRSCC for the Formula Ford Festival. Going into my first ever car race weekend I was proud of what I achieved. I qualified first in my class and then went on to win the first race.

"I finished second in class in the last race and it made me extremely confident going into the 2025 racing season.”

Hart’s record of achievement on the track is already impressive, having been a multiple race winner in her class during her days in the Daniel Ricciardo Karting Series and then achieving multiple top three finishes and class wins in the Super One Series, adding to that further in the Whilton Mill Karting Championship.

Progressing to the BMW One Series SuperCup, she has already achieved a pole position and race win as well as multiple podium finishes and several fastest laps and is currently leading the championship after recently winning at Oulton Park.

She said: “Going into the first race weekend of 2025 in the BMW One Series SuperCup Championship, I felt confident due to how much work not only myself but everybody else involved has invested into this season – my family, my dad especially as he mechanics and engineers the car under Hart GT, and my driver coaches.

"I'm an avid believer in that you can do anything you put your mind to. My intention was obviously to try and win all of the races, but I also know that it's a long season and I know we'll achieve whatever we want to!

"I know and everybody else within the BRSCC paddock knows that I'm capable of winning the championship, so let's see what happens.

"My aims and ambitions within motorsport are obviously to win a championship. Being within a sport that's highly dominated by men isn't easy, as most, not all, only appreciate you as an equal when out on the track which is a challenge of being a female racing driver.

"However, it would be amazing for me to win a championship where males and females race to prove to not only myself but to everybody that it's definitely possible to achieve as long as you work hard and are dedicated to the sport. So my main aim is to win the 2025 championship and be one of the most acknowledged female racing drivers in the UK.”

Hart added that she is keen to attract sponsorship to help with the substantial costs of racing.

She said: “I'm looking for local businesses to partner with so I can introduce them into the world of motorsport. Not only that, local businesses partnering with a local racing driver would be a great way to support me throughout my career in motorsport whilst I'm able to express the benefits to them for a partnership.

"Racing a car comes with high costs, but it also comes with top media coverage such as live streams with brilliant commentators to really push partners out there to the wider public.”

To get in touch with Millie, e-mail her at [email protected].