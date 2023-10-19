Chesterfield quartet star for East Midlands in national competition
The trampolinists competed against the rest of the UK at the Birmingham Utilita Arena in the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup in a weekend-long competition.
All held their nerve in what was their first event in such a large arena, with Brody Rhodes (Level 3, 13-14 Men) making the podium with a silver medal and Neve Kuchta (Level 1, 13-17 Women), Katie McGee (Level 2, 15+ Women) and Isabella Gibbons (Level 2, 11-12 Women) all finishing in the top ten to earn points for the region.
The East Midlands finished fourth overall, up from last year’s position of fifth.
The qualification for the East Midlands team started in March. To make the squad all gymnasts must compete at three competitions against the area's best in their age and ability, with only the top two selected for the National Finals.
Last year only Brody made the East Midlands team, showing how far the Chesterfield squad has come in the last 12 months.
Their head coaches are Helen Smithurst and Darren Potts.
Helen said: “Both myself, Darren and the team have had the pleasure of working with four very committed individuals, helping them to reach their goals and to continue above and beyond.“Not only do they work hard on the trampoline but off it. They are a great team, funny, charismatic, entertaining and enthusiastic. Both myself, Darren and team are very proud of their achievements and look forward to the coming year and the goals yet to achieve.”