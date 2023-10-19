​Chesterfield quartet star for East Midlands in national competition

​Four members of the Chesterfield Gymnastics and Trampolining Academy have excelled whilst representing the East Midlands.

The Chesterfield trampolinists all impressed in Birmingham.

​The trampolinists competed against the rest of the UK at the Birmingham Utilita Arena in the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup in a weekend-long competition.

All held their nerve in what was their first event in such a large arena, with Brody Rhodes (Level 3, 13-14 Men) making the podium with a silver medal and Neve Kuchta (Level 1, 13-17 Women), Katie McGee (Level 2, 15+ Women) and Isabella Gibbons (Level 2, 11-12 Women) all finishing in the top ten to earn points for the region.

The East Midlands finished fourth overall, up from last year’s position of fifth.

The qualification for the East Midlands team started in March. To make the squad all gymnasts must compete at three competitions against the area's best in their age and ability, with only the top two selected for the National Finals.

Last year only Brody made the East Midlands team, showing how far the Chesterfield squad has come in the last 12 months.

Their head coaches are Helen Smithurst and Darren Potts.