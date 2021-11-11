Chesterfield Qualitas help kids beat COVID effects

Dwain Chambers puts the kids through their paces.

The programme is delivered by Qualitas – a Chesterfield based organisation run by former Sheffield Wednesday player Gavin Bailey – who deliver coaching in schools across North East Derbyshire.

Richard Gerver was the keynote speaker at the organisation’s recent Sport Summit, which saw more than 3,000 year threes attend.

ae the journey from Chesterfield to attend alongside head teachers and sports coaches – it was one of the biggest events of its kind since the lifting of Covid restrictions in July.

Qualitas managing director Gavin Bailey said: “We feel truly privileged to have had Richard Gerver as our keynote speaker and enthused that he shares our vision for the future of sport in schools. Sport has a unique power in its ability to bring people together and that power has never been as important as it is now for a generation of school kids affected by Covid-19.”

Richard Gerver added: “The power of sport in the Covid 19 healing process is absolutely fundamental for school kids. It has never ever been as important as it is at this point in time. And that was my message for the region – sport has the power to re-connect and restore a kids’ purpose in life.”

He was joined by a host of inspirational team of sports stars and practitioners including Mike McFarlane OBE, Olympic Silver Medallist and GB Coach, track sprinter Dwain Chambers who recently came out of retirement in a bid to resume his international career and Paul Greaves, GB trampolining coach.