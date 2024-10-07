Chesterfield Pantherss Mini’s kick off new season

Chesterfield travelled to Mosborough for the season-opener.

The Chesterfield Panthers Mini's (ages 6-12) kicked off their season with an exciting away fixture at Mosborough RUFC.

Over 100 players made the trip to face their local rivals, creating a fantastic atmosphere for the opening matches of the season.

Despite being away from home, the young Panthers delivered a dominant performance, showcasing some impressive skills and teamwork across all age groups, resulting in a thrilling day of rugby for players and spectators alike.

The event was not just about competition; it was a day filled with enjoyment. Each player thoroughly enjoyed the experience, setting a positive tone for the season ahead. The Chesterfield Panthers are off to a strong start and hopefully a promising season.

If you would like to join the panthers family or to give rugby a try then please feel free to reach out to us via 07354860247 or [email protected]