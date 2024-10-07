Chesterfield Pantherss Mini’s kick off new season
Over 100 players made the trip to face their local rivals, creating a fantastic atmosphere for the opening matches of the season.
Despite being away from home, the young Panthers delivered a dominant performance, showcasing some impressive skills and teamwork across all age groups, resulting in a thrilling day of rugby for players and spectators alike.
The event was not just about competition; it was a day filled with enjoyment. Each player thoroughly enjoyed the experience, setting a positive tone for the season ahead. The Chesterfield Panthers are off to a strong start and hopefully a promising season.
If you would like to join the panthers family or to give rugby a try then please feel free to reach out to us via 07354860247 or [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.