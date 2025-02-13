Chesterfield make key move ahead of new cricket season

Kemira Wijenayake and Nigel Mallender celebrate Chesterfield's success last year and are hoping for another cracking season.

Chesterfield have made a key move ahead of the fast-approaching cricket season.

Kemira Wijenayake, who had a massive influence on and off the field at Queen's Park last summer, is returning for a second year as the Club's overseas player.

The Sri Lankan was a vital figure as Chesterfield won Division One of the Derbyshire County League.

He was the top scorer as his wristy stroke-play rattled up 623 runs at an average of 41.53 and his penetrative off-spin bowling made him the leading wicket-taker with 46 victims at 13.04 apiece. He backed that up with some electric fielding.

Chesterfield clinched the title with a run of 13 wins in their last 14 games and during that spell Wijenayake and his fellow off-spinner, captain Harry Wilmott, regularly scythed through the opposition batting.

That title triumph earned Chesterfield a return to the Premier Division three years after they were relegated and Wijenayake's all-round abilities will be a major asset as they look to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Wijenayake also impressed with his friendly unassuming manner, willingness to help and his coaching, particularly with the Club's juniors.

Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "It is my belief, given his all round contribution on and off the field, that Kemira is Chesterfield Cricket Club's best-ever overseas player. So it was a complete no-brainer to offer Kemira a new contract for 2025.

"Kemira’s performances on the field can be measured by his impressive statistics and match-winning displays but the many hours he put in away from match-days, working with our juniors and doing other tasks around the Club, were equally impressive.

"I am truly delighted Kemira will be returning this season and we’re very much looking forward to seeing him in April."

Wijenayake said: “I enjoyed every moment at Chesterfield Cricket Club last season. The whole Club treated me so well and it feels very much like a family. We achieved amazing things together and I cannot wait to return for the 2025 season.”

It promises to be an exciting season for Chesterfield because the Seconds also won promotion last term and, as champions of Division Four North, will be in Three North this time.

The League campaign starts on Saturday, April 19 when the first team are at home to Alrewas. Six days before that Chesterfield play Lincolnshire side Bracebridge Heath in the National Club Championship, also at Queen's Park.