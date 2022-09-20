Chesterfield Ladies continue their perfect start to the season with win over Rotherham United

It was another good day for Chesterfield Ladies.

The visitors took the lead after 18 minutes when an Amy Pashley corner was met by an unmarked Eleanor Abercrombie and she hooked the ball into the net from ten yards out.

Chesterfield doubled their advantage just three minutes later when a scuffed 20 yard attempt from Shannon Purdy was diverted into the bottom corner by midfielder Kel Fidler from 12 yards out.

Rotherham worked their way back into contention when Dina Sarayreh's 20-yard free-kick found the bottom corner in the 67th minute.

But Chesterfield recovered well though for the final 20 minutes of the game and rediscovered their rhythm to end up winning the game convincingly.

They secured their all-important third goal of the game in the 78th minute. Pashley threaded a superb through ball into the penalty area and striker Georgia Willson just won the ball before the Rotherham goalkeeper to poke the ball into the net from 12 yards out.

The victory was then made certain just four minutes later when Millie Standen tucked away a rebound after Willson powered past her marker and fired a stinging shot on target which was palmed away by the Millers goalkeeper.