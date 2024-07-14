Callum Hiron (left) and James Taylor shared a scintillating stand of 112 for Chesterfield Seconds.

One of the most spectacular victories of the summer put Chesterfield Seconds in charge of their Derbyshire County League promotion battle.

They demolished Duffield by 10 wickets in a one-sided Division Four North clash at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield produced a disciplined performance in the field to bowl out the visitors, who were put in, for 111. That was the prelude to the fireworks.

Callum Hiron and James Taylor gave a glorious display with the bat as they raced to their target by posting an unbroken stand of 112 in 12 overs.

They made their intentions clear from start, taking eight off the first over and, with the help of a massive Hiron six over long-on, 33 off the first three.

The duo defended when necessary but also unleashed a volley of strokes all around the ground.

Hiron was particularly strong driving back past the bowlers and Taylor hit several sweetly-timed leg-side boundaries.

They gave only one chance - a missed catch which resulted in a Hiron single bringing up the century stand.

The issue was beyond doubt well before the end and the duo received generous applause from their opponents when they sealed the win. Hiron finished 55 not out with Taylor on 36.

Earlier Chesterfield kept a tight grip in the field. Ewan Westwell made the first breakthrough before an accurate throw from Alfie Bamford in the covers brought a run-out following a mix-up between the batters.

All six bowlers took wickets with Tom Bacon (2-10) sending down a particularly tight six-over spell of off-spin from the Pavilion End. The day before, Chesterfield Seconds won by 74 runs at Nutbrook.

The pitch gave help to bowlers, particularly seamers, and Chesterfield, who were put in, were reduced to 37-5.

But skipper Adam Woodhouse played the innings of the day, making 69, and Matt Grant struck some powerful blows off the spinners in racing to 36 off 31 balls.

Their contributions helped Chesterfield to 153 all out and the hosts struggled for most of their reply before they were all out for 79, Detroy Smith taking 3-16.

The double success means that Chesterfield top the table on 209 points, 10 clear of West Hallam White Rose.

The third team beat Buttrley United Seconds by. four wickets in Division Nine North. Chesterfield restricted the hosts to 121-6 off 40 overs before Eddie Grant's 36 not out led the successful run chase.

On Saturday the Seconds face Stainsby Hall at Queen's Park and the third team travel to Sandiacre fourths.

The Sunday side are away against Underwood in the Mansfield & District League.