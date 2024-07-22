Chesterfield held their nerve under intense pressure to win a dramatic Derbyshire County League clash at Marehay.

They edged home by three wickets in the rain-hit game to give their Division One promotion hopes a massive boost.

Acting captain Jordan Lemon sealed the 22 points by smashing the first ball of the final over to the mid-wicket boundary but, only a few minutes before, his side had looked in trouble.Rain played an important role in the second innings. Originally Chesterfield were chasing a victory target of 265 in 50 overs after bowling out the home side.

Chesterfield, on 139-3, were ahead on Duckworth Lewis Stern run-rate calculations at the first stoppage after 29 overs. They still had their noses in front on 155-4 after the two overs possible before the second break.

On the final resumption, Chesterfield were chasing a revised target of 239 off 43 overs, meaning they had to score 84 off 72 balls. At first they made good progress as Kemira Wijenayake and Kevin Leatherday took the score on to 192-4 in the 37th over.

But then Wijenayake, who is in commanding form, was caught at backward point off a skier for 77 and Leatherday fell in the following over for 29.

That double blow checked the scoring rate and Chesterfield were left needing a demanding 34 off the last four overs.

Kieran Marsh put them back in charge with two massive pulls for six off successive deliveries and, although he was out soon afterwards, Reece Johnson cut two boundaries to reduce the target to two off the final over. Lemon then settled the issue in style.

The game was in the balance throughout the day after the hosts won the toss and took first use of a good batting pitch.

Marehay opener Ethan Debono dominated the first half of the match, hitting a superb, chanceless 160 off just 130 balls before he was ninth out.

His second-wicket partnership of 126 with Lewis Palmer (50) helped Marehay to a highly-competitive score.

Chesterfield lost a wicket in the first over but Ben Slater hit four boundaries off the second on his way to 57, sharing with Wijenayake a stand of 106 which put Chesterfield on course.

Two teams are promoted and Chesterfield stay third on 228 points, only eight behind leaders Ticknall with Clifton, who lost to Ilkeston Rutland, on 232.On Saturday Chesterfield travel to Eckington.