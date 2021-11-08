Chesterfield Hockey Club held to draw by Sheffield

Man of the match Dan Molloy.

Dan Molloy grabbed a brace and Jorge Aguilar scored on his home debut in what was a thrilling match.

Mid-table Bankers had the lions share of the first half, but a stirring second half fight back ensured the home side came away from the match with a deserved point.

After going into half-time at 2-1 down, Chesterfield levelled the scores with a fine solo goal from Molloy, his second of the game, only to see the visitors retake the lead again.

Chesterfield equalised through Aguilar to set up a nail biting final 10 minutes, in which the hosts could have easily taken all three points.

Man of the match Dan Molloy said: “It was great to finally get on the scoresheet. It’s a been awhile! The main thing is once again we showed proper team spirit. We never give in and are always working for each other.”

Coach Christian Battye reflected on what might have been, adding: “We started slowly and our basics were poor - which we weren’t happy about. The second half was much better though.