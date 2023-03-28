​Chesterfield hit six to end the hockey season in style

Alex Sandoval and Xavi Ortiz celebrate a Chesterfield goal. Photo by Chris Moores.

Four goals from top scorer Alex Sandoval, plus contributions from Jack Hartley and Xavier Ortiz, rounded off a fine second half performance.

The first half was a scrappy affair with Doncaster having the better of the play. The away side could count themselves unlucky not to have been leading at the interval. As it stood, the scores were level at the break.

A much-improved second half saw Chesterfield run out worthy winners, however.

After striking in the first half, Sandoval added three more goals to take his season tally to 28. Hartley converted from close range but the pick of the bunch was a wonder goal from Ortiz.

The result means Chesterfield finish the season in a creditable third place after winning their final three games.

First team coach Christian Battye reflected on a topsy turvy campaign.

He said: “When we’ve been good, we’ve been really good. But when we’ve been bad, it’s been pretty bad!

"Some of our play going forward has been absolutely outstanding, where we need to tighten it up is at the other end of the pitch. Our defending as a team has room for improvement.

"The attitude and spirit of the team has been top class though. They’ve been a pleasure to coach and we’ve had some unforgettable experiences this season.

"It’s certainly never dull when we play.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone that’s supported the team this year, I know the lads appreciate it. I think everyone needs a well earned rest now!”.

Chesterfield finished with a record of played 22, 14 wins, two draws and six losses.

*The women's first team continued their remarkable unbeaten run winning 2-1 away against the second-placed Tadcaster Magnets. Goals from Georgia Fathers and Ruth Elliot were enough to complete the win.

It was harder going for the women's 2s who lost 5-1 to high flying Dronfield, Claire Cruse with their goal.

The 3s lost out 4-0 to Chapeltown 2s on Saturday morning, Chloe Witts the player of the match in her first senior start since progressing from the Badgers team.

On Sunday the 3s played Sheffield University Bankers 4s in a rearranged fixture. In what was always going to be a close fixture the Bankers side edged the contest and won by 1-0.

The Men's 3s performed a smash and grab victory over Sheffield University Bankers 5s, winning 1-0, the goal coming from a Nick Drew short corner and Regan Morton in goal putting in a player of the match performance.

Chesterfield 4s shocked Sheffield University Bankers 6s by taking an early lead through John Cusack but eventually fell to a 4-1 loss.

The Men's 4s were back in action on Sunday, playing a rearranged fixture against Chapeltown 3.