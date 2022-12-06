Chesterfield HC's run ends with a heavy defeat

In truth, the home side were largely outplayed from start to finish by a highly motivated and organised Hull side.

The visitors controlled the opening exchanges and found themselves two goals up within the first ten minutes.

Chances were few and far between for the hosts as they were shut out by an experienced Hull back line for the majority of the half.

Josh Beardsley netted Chesterfield's only goal in Saturday's defeat.

A much improved second half for Chesterfield wasn’t enough to salvage anything but pride from the game.

The away side struck from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 early in the half, all but killing the game as a contest.

Josh Beardsley pulled a goal back for Chesterfield with a neat finish from the top of the circle, but Hull put the game to bed with a fourth goal late on.

The result leaves Chesterfield trailing league leaders Sheffield Hallam by five points, with Sheffield University Bankers three points clear in second place.

First team coach Christian Battye reflected on a tough afternoon.

He said: “First of all, you have to hand it to Hull - they were by far the better side today and fully deserved to win.

“This is a good reality check for the lads and something they can learn a lot from. We didn’t play to our strengths and didn’t show enough patience with the ball. Out of possession we got beaten far too easily.

“The poor start didn’t help and we showed a lack of maturity at key moments.

"The second half was much better but by then it’s too late. We needed to adapt much faster than we did.

“There is a long way to go in the season and plenty of hockey still to play. The game today can be a great learning experience for us”.

Chesterfield travel to Middlesbrough this weekend to take on Marton Furness before the league programme takes a break over the Christmas period.