​Chesterfield HC's promotion hopes dashed by late goals

Once again Chesterfield fielded a makeshift squad in crucial games as they sought to reignite their promotion push.

A 2-2 draw at home to Lindum on Saturday just about kept their chances of a top two place alive, but a heartbreaking late defeat away at Marton Furness now leaves Chesterfield ten points adrift of second place.

Goals from Callum Taylor and captain Jon Moores saw Chesterfield take a 2-0 lead against Lindum; a lead they held until a frantic final five minutes in which the visitors scored two late goals.

Chesterfield celebrate Callum Taylor's (centre) goal against Lindum.

Going into Sunday’s trip to Stockton-on-Tees to face Marton Furness HC, Chesterfield knew only a win would keep them in the hunt for the top two.

The home side took an early lead within the opening minutes, only for Moores to equalise for the visitors.

The two sides played out a cagey second half, with chances at a premium. Luke Nash and Sam Unwin went close for Chesterfield but both defences largely cancelled each other out.

The match looked to be heading for a draw only for Marton Furness to snatch all three points with a goal inside the last two minutes.

Chesterfield coach Christian Battye tried to put the weekend into perspective.

He said: “Obviously everyone is hugely disappointed with the results, but the players are rightly proud of how they played. The performances across both matches were excellent, they rolled their sleeves up and got on with it.

"It was only very slight lapses in concentration that cost us, but ultimately that’s all it takes and it’s a huge lesson for everyone and another chance to learn.

“They should take pride in their attitude and conduct across the weekend - they’ve been a credit to themselves and the club.

“Long term this group are heading in the right direction and the short term setback of this weekend shouldn’t get in the way of that.”

Next weekend Chesterfield make trips to North Shields HC and Durham University respectively.

*The Men's 2s came back from two early goals down to beat Sheffield University Bankers 3-2. A piece of individual brilliance from Ben Witts, plus goals from Louis Johnson and Martin Todd secured three points for the 2s and kept their promotion push on track.

Chesterfield 3s travelled to Lincoln to play Lindum 4s and secured a late point thanks to a goal from David McCormick.

Chesterfield 4s claimed a 5-0 walkover against Sheffield University Bankers 7s, as they couldn't field a team.

In the women's section, it was two wins and a loss across the three teams.

The 1s defeated Doncaster 3s 4-0, goals were scored by Lauren Walton (2), Lindsay Gregory and Keira Henman.

The 2s had a good victory over Chapeltown 2s, scorers being Emma Chapman and Imogen Pitt (2), but the 3s lost out 11-0 to Phoenix.