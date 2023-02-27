Chesterfield HC Women seal the Yorkshire Division Three title

A narrow 1-0 victory over Sheffield Bankers 2s on Saturday secured promotion from Yorkshire Division Three. A single goal from Ruth Elliott was enough.

Captain Heather Staton said: "Although I'm captain, it's an easy team to run. I get us organised, but really it's the girls that do all the running. It’s been a good team spirit though and they have all supported each other which is great to see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With promotion in the bag, the focus moved on to the next fixture against the Hull University 1s, Chesterfield knowing one more win would give them an insurmountable position and the league title.

Chesterfield celebrate their goal.