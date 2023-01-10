Chesterfield HC Women get 2023 off to a winning start

Isaac Anderson in action for Chesterfield 4s. Photo by Shaun Hardwick.

The win continued Chesterfield’s unbeaten run, Meg Marr opening the scoring with a penalty flick 18 minutes in.

That was the score going into the second-half before the second goal arrived thanks to a classic short corner between Lauren Walton and Lindsay Gregory.

Skipton replied with a goal from a penalty corner, but Chesterfield soon made it 3-1 with another flick, this time scored by Keira Henman.

Georgia Fathers got the fourth before Gregory added a fifth from another short corner.

Captain Heather Staton said: “It was a patient performance after the Christmas break, quiet at the start but fired up by the second half.

"It was great to see the number of chances we create in front of goal. The girls have a wonderful team spirit and are hungry for success.”

The women’s 2s faced top-of-the-table Barnsley who ran out 3-0 winners as Chesterfield couldn’t find the cutting edge to get into the game.

It was a short trip to Abbeydale for the Women's 3s, who faced Sheffield 6s on Sunday. The team continue to show improvement, week on week, however they went down 4-1, with Chloe Mills the goal scorer for Chesterfield.

There was no fixture for the Men's 1s, who are back in action on Saturday against Durham City 1s, hoping to reignite their promotion prospects.

The Men's 2s, under Louis Johnson's guidance, continued their unbeaten run in the YNE Peak & Wold Division 1 with an away win against Barnsley 1s.

Barnsley took the lead, before Sam Unwin scored a brace. This was followed by a goal from veteran Dan Molloy and two for the captain Louis Johnson. Barnsley scored a consolation and the score ended 5-2 to Chesterfield.

Brigg 3s made the trip south to face Chesterfield 3s and came away with a 5-3 win, Chesterfield’s scorers Adam Bointon (2) and Rob Anderson.

The men’s 4s drew 1-1 with Worksop 4s, Dipesh Patel netting the 65th minute equaliser for Chesterfield.