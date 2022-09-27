Chesterfield HC secure their first win of the season

Callum Taylor celebrates his goal.

New arrivals from Australia Lachlan Murfet and Henry Wright made accomplished home debuts, whilst last season’s top scorer Alex Sandoval impressed on his return from Mexico.

A superbly taken goal from Callum Taylor was the difference between the sides in an often stop-start, scrappy affair.

Chesterfield held on for all three points despite a late push from the visitors in what turned out to be a nervy finish for the hosts.

Skipper Jon Moores was happy with the afternoon. He said: “After the loss last week it was important we stayed calm and concentrated on putting in a good performance, so I was really happy with today.

“What was pleasing was how disciplined and controlled our play was. They didn’t make it easy for us at all - they were tough to break down and looked dangerous on the break. We took the lead early on so to manage out a 1-0 win is a great learning experience for for the boys.

“I’m delighted for Callum (Taylor) too. He works so hard for the team and the goal was obviously crucial for us.

“I was also really impressed with the energy and skill that the new boys brought to the team, they’ve slotted in nicely and will have a big role to play this season."

This weekend Chesterfield travel to play Durham City.

*The Men's 2s continued their fine start to the season, coming back to win 3-2 against Barnsley 1s. Goals came from Cameron Gordon, Chris Cowley and a penalty stroke by captain Louis Johnson.

Chesterfield’s men’s thirds lost 3-2 in a close encounter with Brigg 3s. Goals came from newcomer Alex Kentfield and club chairman Rob Anderson.

Worksop 1s beat the Men's fourth team 12-0. The fourths were up against tough opposition who ran out clear winners.

The women's first team travelled to play Skipton 1s. A sparkling first half performance saw them secure the game and score four goals and they ran out eventual winners 6-1.

Barnsley Women's firsts beat Chesterfield seconds 4-0, with a player of the match performance from goalkeeper, Katie Lord.