Chesterfield HC secure first win of season
After a long period of injuries, Chesterfield were finally back to full strength, giving the side a much-needed boost in their search for three points.
Chesterfield got off to a shaky start, conceding a goal in the first five minutes. Despite this early set back, Chesterfield rallied and a fantastic display of skill from Ryan Speed saw the score level.
Chesterfield remained disciplined and continued to build using small unit play and found the net for a second time through Dan Caron, giving them the lead at half-time.
Chesterfield continued to frustrate Wakefield in the second half, with Freddie Ormerod scoring his side’s third goal.
Wakefield refused to capitulate and attacked strongly, searching for a way to get back into the game. But despite increasing pressure on the Chesterfield goal, international signing Tom Collier gave a masterclass in defence, winning the ball back.
Chesterfield then countered one last time, resulting in another goal for Caron which meant a final score of 4 -1 and Chesterfield’s first win of the season.
Team captain Rob Cooke said: “I’m proud of the team today, we’ve had a tough start to the season but today reflected what the team is actually capable of.
"It’s a testament to the work ethic and ethos of the team who continue to work hard and strive for improvement.”
Player of the match - Freddie Ormerod.