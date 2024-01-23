News you can trust since 1855
​Chesterfield HC secure first win of season

​Chesterfield HC men’s first team faced Wakefield on Saturday in what was a must-win game for the Derbyshire side.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2024
Chesterfield firsts picked up their opening win of the campaign in style.

​After a long period of injuries, Chesterfield were finally back to full strength, giving the side a much-needed boost in their search for three points.

Chesterfield got off to a shaky start, conceding a goal in the first five minutes. Despite this early set back, Chesterfield rallied and a fantastic display of skill from Ryan Speed saw the score level.

Chesterfield remained disciplined and continued to build using small unit play and found the net for a second time through Dan Caron, giving them the lead at half-time.

Chesterfield continued to frustrate Wakefield in the second half, with Freddie Ormerod scoring his side’s third goal.

Wakefield refused to capitulate and attacked strongly, searching for a way to get back into the game. But despite increasing pressure on the Chesterfield goal, international signing Tom Collier gave a masterclass in defence, winning the ball back.

Chesterfield then countered one last time, resulting in another goal for Caron which meant a final score of 4 -1 and Chesterfield’s first win of the season.

Team captain Rob Cooke said: “I’m proud of the team today, we’ve had a tough start to the season but today reflected what the team is actually capable of.

"It’s a testament to the work ethic and ethos of the team who continue to work hard and strive for improvement.”

Player of the match - Freddie Ormerod.

