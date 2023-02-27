​Chesterfield HC recover from two goals down to win

Although the race for promotion may be over, the hosts showed great resilience to overcome an Adel side fighting for their lives at the foot of the table.

It was the visitors that took control of the game with a goal in the first half to take a 0-1 lead, followed by a powerful penalty corner strike just after the interval.

At 0-2 down a young Chesterfield side could have easily panicked, but to their immense credit they gradually played themselves back into the game.

Zach Scothern (left) battles with Adel's midfield. Photo: Chris Moores.

Top scorer Alex Sandoval pulled a goal back, followed by a trademark Jon Moores penalty corner to make it 2-2.

At this stage Chesterfield sensed blood and soon found themselves in the lead, thanks to a terrific finish from Sandoval who grabbed his second of the game for 3-2.

The final minutes of the game were not entirely comfortable for the home side however, as Adel threw all they had at the game in an effort to salvage a point.

Despite the nervy finish Chesterfield held on for all three points.

Captain Jon Moores said: “Sometimes you just have to find a way to win and today was one of those occasions. I thought Adel were an excellent side that caused us real problems all game, they are certainly much better than their league position suggests.

"What was great about today was everyone upped their levels when they had to. We didn’t get off to the best start but we finished the game strong.

“We’ve got four games left to gain more valuable experience and to try and finish the season on a high. If we can’t finish in the top two, we’d like to be the next best team, so we’ll give everything we can”.