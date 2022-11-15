Chesterfield HC move into second with victory

Alex Sandoval was one of Chesterfield's scorers in Saturday's win.

They won 2-0 at Leeds Adel HC 2s, the hosts proving to be stubborn opponents for Chesterfield who were made to sweat for all three points.

Barrett continued: “We knew it was going to be a tough game and we had to work really hard for the points, but the ways the boys kept calm and focused was fantastic."

Goalkeeper Tom Bendy put in a man-of-the-match performance to keep his second clean sheet of the season, whilst second-half goals from Lachie Murfet and Alex Sandoval saw Chesterfield secure a win that moves them up to second in the table.

Skipper Jon Moores was quick to praise his team. He said: “Those sorts of games are great to play in, I thought Leeds (Adel) were an excellent side and they’ll cause any team problems that come to play them.

"I was really pleased with how we coped and adapted to the challenge in front of us. We had to be patient and disciplined at the back and pick our times to attack, so to get another win and keep our momentum going is fantastic.”

Chesterfield host Whitley Bay 2nd XI this weekend.

*The men's 2s had a long road trip to play Brigg in North Lincolnshire but came away with a 7-1 win, with four goals for captain Louis Johnson, two for Dan Molloy and one for Alex Kentfield.

The 3s went down 4-2 to Rotherham 2s, with goals from Rob Smalley and Adam Bointon, while the 4s drew 1-1 with Rotherham, Dylan Marshall on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the women’s section, the 1s romped home 7-0 against Sheffield University Bankers 2s, goals from Lindsey Vaughan, Beth Davies (2), Georgia Fathers, Amelie Young and Lauren Walton (2).

The 2s and 3s faced each other for the first time ever in a league fixture, with the 2s winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Emma Chapman, Claire Cruse and Abi Grocutt.

The club's development team played Doncaster HC who turned up with only ten players, so Chesterfield lent a player for each half of the game.