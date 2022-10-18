Chesterfield HC hit five to go second in the league

Lachie Murfet scored two goals in Chesterfield's win. Photo: Chris Moores.

With three wins from their opening four games, Chesterfield travelled to Lincoln with some confidence but met stern resistance from Lindum, whose second string are quickly finding their feet in the division.

Sandoval opened the scoring inside the opening two minutes, but Lindum pegged Chesterfield back soon after.

Teenager Nash fired into the top corner for 2-1 before Tasmanian forward Murfet made it three with a low shot across the ‘keeper.

The second half proved to be a short tempered affair at times but one permeated with enough quality to keep an energetic home crowd entertained.

The moment of the match came shortly into the half when Mexican international Sandoval latched onto a long pass from Jack Hartley, with Sandoval then lobbing the oncoming goalkeeper with an improbable finish.

At 4-1 up Chesterfield looked to be cruising only for the hosts to pull a goal back.

A nerve-jangling finish looked on the cards until Murfet bagged his second of the game with another cool finish.

The result leaves Chesterfield in second place behind local rivals Sheffield Bankers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Christian Battye said: “We knew tonight wouldn’t be easy against a really strong Lindum team, especially under the lights and with the crowd behind them.

"Our boys coped with the atmosphere really well and played some excellent hockey at times. We’ve been challenging them to be a little more patient in possession and they certainly showed that tonight.

“We went forward when we had to, but also kept the ball nicely. It was really mature in that sense.

“I’d also like to say the occasion was fantastic, games like this are what will help grow interest in the club game; well hosted, decent crowd, a proper atmosphere and an exciting match”.

Advertisement Hide Ad