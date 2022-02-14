Chesterfield's man-of-the-match Callum Taylor (right) in action against Lindum. Photo by Chris Moores.

Going into the game off the back of four straight defeats and up against the team second in the table, the odds were always stacked against a Chesterfield side fighting for survival in the division.

The opening 20 minutes turned the form book on its head, however, as the home side put on a stellar display of counter-attacking hockey.

After missing a couple of half chances, Chesterfield took a deserved lead when Joe Giltrow rounded off a superb team move at the far post.

Stunned at going a goal down, Lindum were finally shaken to life and began to show their class.

A period of sustained pressure brought a scrappy equaliser, followed by a second goal shortly before half-time to leave the score 2-1 in their favour at the break.

The second-half saw a dogged Chesterfield pinned back in their own half, with only heroics from goalkeeper Hugh Phillips-Bland keeping the visitors at bay.

Chances were at a premium for the home side and as the clock ran down Lindum saw the game out to secure the points.

It was, nevertheless, a hugely creditable performance from the hosts but not enough against a side pushing for the title.

Skipper Jon Moores said: “That was a massive improvement from last week and also close to being the best we’ve played all season. We were excellent in the first half, especially the first 15-20 minutes and we definitely had them on the ropes.

"The goals we conceded were from very minor mistakes, but as we’ve seen all season these get punished.

“The second half was very tough as they were pushing to kill the game off, but we managed to keep them out and countered when we could.

“We’ve got seven games left but we’re not looking too far ahead. All we can do is take it one game at a time and keep doing the right things.

"As we saw today we are capable of competing against the very top sides in the division, so that should give us confidence heading into the next match”.